Video: Plucky India stun NZ with opening goal, but Black Sticks take charge to win tight match

The Black Sticks have put away a far-pluckier India 3-2 to seal their women's hockey Test series with two games to spare.

After losing the first two Tests in Pukekohe 4-1 and 8-2, world No.12 India were far more competitive last night against fifth-ranked New Zealand.

The visitors scored the first and last goals but the Black Sticks dominated the exchanges through the middle of the game.

They were rewarded with goals to Ella Gunson, Deanna Ritchie and Shiloh Gloyn.

Deep Ekka stunned the hosts when scoring from a ninth-minute penalty corner.

New Zealand responded via a penalty stroke which was converted by Gunson before Ritchie's goal - a deflection from a powerful Stacey Michelsen strike - put them 2-1 up at halftime.

Gloyn's reverse shot rebounded off a defender into the goal midway through the third quarter before India responded in the final stanza.