Video: Pittsburgh Penguins snatch thrilling Stanley Cup opener with rookie's late goal

Source:

Associated Press

This is what the Pittsburgh Penguins do. They find a way.

Youngster Jake Guentzel etched his name in Stanley Cup history with a superb shot against the Nashville Predators.
Source: SKY

Even on nights when they blow a three-goal lead, they go an entire period (and then some) without registering a single shot and the opponent is fresher, quicker and, for long stretches, demonstrably better.

Maybe it's mystique. Maybe it's luck. Maybe it's a bit of both. What makes the defending Stanley Cup champions different from the 29 other clubs chasing them isn't the way they dominate when they play well. It's their ability to survive when they don't.

On nights like this in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, when a brief early flurry led to a baffling lull only to end how so many games have ended for the Penguins over the last two springs: with the bigger number on the scoreboard next to their name and the guys on the other bench wondering how Pittsburgh got away. Again.

Rookie Jake Guentzel fired a shot by Nashville's Pekka Rinne with 3:17 left in regulation to put the Penguins ahead to stay in a flat-out weird 5-3 victory.

When Guentzel ended an eight-game goalless drought and Nick Bonino picked up his second goal on an empty-netter , the Penguins were in control as they try to become the first team since Detroit in 1998 to win back-to-back Cups.

"It's not textbook," said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who picked up two assists. "We've got some things we need to improve on." 

"None of us in our dressing room is fooled by the score tonight," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

Game 2 is Thursday in Pittsburgh.

