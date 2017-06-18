 

Video: Perfectionist Peter Burling says Team NZ has 'a lot to work on' despite outclassing Oracle on America's Cup day one

Despite a dominant showing to seal back-to-back America's Cup wins over Oracle this morning, Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling insists his side can still do better.

The Kiwi helmsman is urging his side to improve ahead of tomorrow's racing.
Speaking to 1 NEWS' US Correspondent Rebecca Wright after the day one of racing, Burling was candid in his admission that the day didn't go as well as he would have liked.

"We made a lot of mistakes," Burling said.

"They weren't at their best today, we've got a lot to go and improve on."

"If we had that day again, we'd sail a lot better."

Team New Zealand claimed the first two races of the America's Cup today, taking a 1-0 lead into tomorrow. (The match started at -1 to 0 to Oracle thanks to their round robin win in the Challenger Series.)

