Video: Perfectionist Peter Burling says Team NZ has 'a lot to work on' despite outclassing Oracle on America's Cup day one

Despite a dominant showing to seal back-to-back America's Cup wins over Oracle this morning, Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling insists his side can still do better.
Speaking to 1 NEWS' US Correspondent Rebecca Wright after the day one of racing, Burling was candid in his admission that the day didn't go as well as he would have liked.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Burling said.
"They weren't at their best today, we've got a lot to go and improve on."
"If we had that day again, we'd sail a lot better."
Team New Zealand claimed the first two races of the America's Cup today, taking a 1-0 lead into tomorrow. (The match started at -1 to 0 to Oracle thanks to their round robin win in the Challenger Series.)
