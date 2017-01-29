 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: 'That is outrageous!' – Martin Iosefo shows insane handling and offloading skills for USA

share

Source:

SKY

Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.
Source: SKY

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens, Day 2

00:24
2
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

00:30
3
Australia defeated New Zealand 57-50 in their opening match of the Quad series in Durban.

Australian Diamonds too good for Silver Ferns in Durban

00:30
4
Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams claims historical 23rd grand slam, beating sister Venus in thrilling final

00:36
5
Williams cemented her name in the record books claiming her seventh Aussie Open title and 23rd grand slam singles crown.

Serena Williams reaches 'Michael Jordan status' after claiming Aussie Open crown

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:52
The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.

'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

00:41
Asia has kicked off the colourful celebrations for the Chinese New Year with fireworks, parades and visits to temples.

China welcomes the Year of the Rooster with prayers, parades and fireworks

Millions around the world have started colourful Chinese New Year celebrations.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ