Video: 'It was our errors that cost us that last race' - Burling takes responsibility for giving Oracle first win in finals

Nothing seems to rattle Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling, with the 26-year-old showing no signs of panic after his side suffered their first loss against Oracle in the final race of day in the America's Cup finals in Bermuda today.

Burling and his team-mates won their first race on the Great Sound but allowed the Americans back into the final race after a tactical error.

The young Kiwi helmsman owned his mistakes, saying his side will improve and review their races.

"We were really happy to walk away with a win this morning and obviously it feels like we threw away that last race a little bit," Burling told 1 NEWS.

"Don't feel we sailed as well as we could. We've got plenty to work on and plenty to go and debrief and improve."

Down the fifth leg of the second race, Team USA opted to go down the left side of the course which proved prosperous as they found some dark water and wind shifts, getting their noses in front.

"We are really happy with the score-line, we are still 4-1 up, it was our errors that cost us that last race not their game."