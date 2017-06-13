Video: Ouch! Korean MMA fighter in absolute agony after suffering brutal kick to the groin

Source:
A nasty groin kick forced officials to call off a mixed martial arts bout in South Korea at the weekend.
Seconds into the first round of a heavyweight fight Myung Hyun-man landed a brutal right kick to his opponent Aorigele's testicles.
The fighter immediately fell and screamed in agony, as the referee rushed to his aid along with his corner men.
Aorigele was reduced to tears as he hit the canvas.
The MMA fight was called off immediately by match the officials.
