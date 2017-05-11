 

Video: Oracle catamaran suffers spectacular capsize during America's Cup training session

The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.
Source: YouTube/ sailworldnzl

The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

England coach Eddie Jones

'Our pool will be highly competitive' - Eddie Jones on England's pool of death for RWC 2019

The veteran sports journalist says he’s pleased the All Blacks have ended up in the same pool as South Africa.

'It has to be the All Blacks' – Phil Gifford picking another RWC 2019 win after pool draw

Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport) (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

All Blacks legend Dan Carter inducted into Rugby Players Association hall of fame alongside other 'true icons of the game'

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
