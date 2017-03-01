Video: NZ's best sporting moments of 2017 revealed - so which should get the Halberg? Watch every moment here

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards Sporting Moment of 2017 have been announced, with a wide variety of sporting achievements to choose from.
Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup.
Source: Photosport
The award, voted for by the general public, sees 11 finalists for 2017, with eight different sporting codes represented.
Watch every moment below, and make your choice:
1. Martin Guptill blasts match-winning 180* against South Africa
New Zealand levelled the five match ODI series in stunning fashion thanks to Guptill who hit 11 sixes and 15 fours.
Source: SKY
2. Mitchell Hunt's last-gasp drop goal, Crusaders v Highlanders
Mitch Hunt scored well after the siren to earn his side a 25-22 victory to keep their unbeaten run alive.
Source: SKY
3. The moment Michael Venus wins the French Open doubles title
Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.
Source: Twitter/Roland-Garros
4. Black Ferns Sevens' World Series rugby win
Success over Australia in the final in France was their fifth win from six events this campaign.
Source: Breakfast
5. Team New Zealand reclaims the America's Cup
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.
Source: SKY
6. Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber win the Le Mans 24 hour race
Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber helped seal Porsche's third successive victory in the famous race.
Source: SKY
7. Black Sox win the World Softball Championships
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.
Source: Canada Sports TV
8. Tom Walsh wins shot put gold at World Athletics Championship
The shot putter grabbed the gold medal at the World Athletics Champs in London.
Source: SKY
9. Black Ferns win their fifth Women's Rugby World Cup
The Black Ferns baited their opposition into defending a pick-and-go game, forgetting the speed and class the Kiwis have out wide.
Source: SKY
10. Lisa Carrington wins gold in K1 200m at World Canoe Spring Championships
Kiwi kayakers have produced their best performance at the World Championships in the Czech Republic.
Source: SKY
11. Ross Taylor scores his record-equalling 17th Test hundred against West Indies
The Black Caps batsman bought up three figures against the Windies in Hamilton.
Source: SKY