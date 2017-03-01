Video: NZ's best sporting moments of 2017 revealed - so which should get the Halberg? Watch every moment here

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards Sporting Moment of 2017 have been announced, with a wide variety of sporting achievements to choose from.

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Source: Photosport

The award, voted for by the general public, sees 11 finalists for 2017, with eight different sporting codes represented.

Watch every moment below, and make your choice:

1. Martin Guptill blasts match-winning 180* against South Africa

2. Mitchell Hunt's last-gasp drop goal, Crusaders v Highlanders

3. The moment Michael Venus wins the French Open doubles title

4. Black Ferns Sevens' World Series rugby win

5. Team New Zealand reclaims the America's Cup

6. Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber win the Le Mans 24 hour race

7. Black Sox win the World Softball Championships

8. Tom Walsh wins shot put gold at World Athletics Championship

9. Black Ferns win their fifth Women's Rugby World Cup

10. Lisa Carrington wins gold in K1 200m at World Canoe Spring Championships