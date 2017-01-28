 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: NZ Sevens veterans link up for slick try against Samoa

share

Source:

SKY

Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.
Source: SKY

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens - NZ dominate Samoa

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:32
3
Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family


00:21
4
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:59
5
The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ