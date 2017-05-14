Video: NZ Sevens pull out copybook set piece move with Sione Molia waltzing through to score against poor France

The All Blacks Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the Paris Sevens after defeating hosts France 14-0 tonight in their quarter-final match.

Veteran DJ Forbes opened the scoring for the New Zealand side using his strength to crash over in the 4th minute of the match.

Sione Molia scored just before the break off a well-worked set piece move to give New Zealand a 14-0 lead at halftime.

France’s Virimi Vakatawa was sent off midway through the second half for striking New Zealand’s Tim Mikkelson off the ball.