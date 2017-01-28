Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

Sir Gordon Tietjens has made a humbling return to the Wellington Sevens in his new role as Samoan coach.

The team he used to coach, New Zealand, crushed the Samoans 33-7 in the opening round of a tournament at which he has tasted phenomenal success.

The All Blacks sevens completely dominated possession to lead 21-0 at halftime and pour cold water on Tietjens' much-anticipated first game in charge after 22 glittering years as New Zealand mentor.

Co-coaches Scott Waldrom and Tomasi Cama had the home side firing, playing a game based on width and skill while denying their opponents time on the ball.

Captain Scott Curry scored the first try and had a second before the break while the other tries went to Sherwin Stowers, Tim Mikkelson and DJ Forbes.

Samoa's only try went to Alamanda Motuga. Two of his team-mates, Lafaele Va'a and Francis Ieremia, were shown yellow cards for high tackles in the second half.

Tietjens praised New Zealand, recalling how they lift for every edition of the Wellington event, which they have won nine times.

"Samoa, we've got some firepower there but you can't win without the ball. We've got to learn from that," Tietjens said.

There were no major upsets in the first round of pool matches.

Olympic champions Fiji were made to work against Australia, who led 12-5 at halftime through tries to Alex Gibbon and Henry Hutchison.

A Fijian team missing several of their Rio heroes pulled away late through tries to Joeli Lutumailagi, Alivereti Veitokani and captain Osea Kolinisau.

In the same pool, series leaders South Africa crushed Japan 33-0.

Another tournament heavyweight, England, thrashed Papua New Guinea 40-0 while pool rivals Argentina pipped Kenya 17-12.

Wales opened the tournament with a 33-0 romp against Russia before a minor upset, when Canada beat Scotland 28-19.