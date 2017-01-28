 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

share

Source:

SKY

Sir Gordon Tietjens has made a humbling return to the Wellington Sevens in his new role as Samoan coach.

Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.
Source: SKY

The team he used to coach, New Zealand, crushed the Samoans 33-7 in the opening round of a tournament at which he has tasted phenomenal success.

The All Blacks sevens completely dominated possession to lead 21-0 at halftime and pour cold water on Tietjens' much-anticipated first game in charge after 22 glittering years as New Zealand mentor.

Co-coaches Scott Waldrom and Tomasi Cama had the home side firing, playing a game based on width and skill while denying their opponents time on the ball.

Captain Scott Curry scored the first try and had a second before the break while the other tries went to Sherwin Stowers, Tim Mikkelson and DJ Forbes.

Samoa's only try went to Alamanda Motuga. Two of his team-mates, Lafaele Va'a and Francis Ieremia, were shown yellow cards for high tackles in the second half.

Tietjens praised New Zealand, recalling how they lift for every edition of the Wellington event, which they have won nine times.

"Samoa, we've got some firepower there but you can't win without the ball. We've got to learn from that," Tietjens said.

There were no major upsets in the first round of pool matches.

Olympic champions Fiji were made to work against Australia, who led 12-5 at halftime through tries to Alex Gibbon and Henry Hutchison.

A Fijian team missing several of their Rio heroes pulled away late through tries to Joeli Lutumailagi, Alivereti Veitokani and captain Osea Kolinisau.

In the same pool, series leaders South Africa crushed Japan 33-0.

Another tournament heavyweight, England, thrashed Papua New Guinea 40-0 while pool rivals Argentina pipped Kenya 17-12.

Wales opened the tournament with a 33-0 romp against Russia before a minor upset, when Canada beat Scotland 28-19.

New Zealand's next opponents, France, opened with a 21-21 draw against the United States.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.

LIVE: Japan dished out another monster loss as Flying Fijians continue convincing start in Wellington

00:24
2
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:32
4
Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family


00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ