Video: NZ Olympics celebrates festive season with Rio-inspired rendition of Twelve Days of Christmas

Lydia Ko, Eliza McCartney and other Rio success stories have starred in a recent Kiwi rendition of a Christmas carol classic.

The New Zealand Olympic Team honoured medallists from the 2016 Games with a video starring their historic moments to a revised version of Twelve Days of Christmas.

The song includes "eleven smokin' claybirds" following shooter Natalie Rooney's silver medal, "eight final seconds" which saw middle-distance runner Nick Willis scorch the field to take bronze and "two shot put stars" in Tom Walsh and Valerie Adams.