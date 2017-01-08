Video: NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. fools fans as undercover Lyft driver

Source:YouTube/ Lyft
New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. shocked fans by going undercover as a Lyft driver, with the supposed fans having no clue who was behind the wheel of the car.
The wide-reciever famous for his ridiculous one-handed catches and dance moves in the NFL even took the mickey out of himself.
"I don't know how I feel about him always dancing all the time," said Odell.
"Do you want to do dancing or do you want to play football? which one is it?"
Odell Jr. revealed his identity to the unsuspecting passengers, he embraced each fan and took the time to take photos.
