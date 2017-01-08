Video: NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. fools fans as undercover Lyft driver

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. shocked fans by going undercover as a Lyft driver, with the supposed fans having no clue who was behind the wheel of the car.

The wide-reciever famous for his ridiculous one-handed catches and dance moves in the NFL even took the mickey out of himself.

"I don't know how I feel about him always dancing all the time," said Odell.

"Do you want to do dancing or do you want to play football? which one is it?"