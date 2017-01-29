 

Video: MMA Fighter loses consciousness on his feet after vicious kick-punch combo

Source:

@Grabaka_Hitman / Twitter

Dustin Joynson and Cristiano Catala's MMA bout was awarded 'fight of the night' at Hard Knocks 53 after Joynson's vicious knockout ended the fight with a statement.

Cristiano Catala was wobbly at the knees after the kick alone, but Dustin Joynson finished the knockout with a brutal jab to his defenceless head.
Source: @Grabaka_Hitman / Twitter

The fight, which took place yesterday in Calgary, was a co-main event but finished just 27 seconds into the second round of the three-round fight when the Canadian connected a left kick to Catala's head.

The Brazilian fighter's legs instantly turned to spaghetti and after Joynson realised he had stunned his opponent, he went in with a straight right to finish the job.

The referee finally stepped in as Catala began to fall to the canvas.

