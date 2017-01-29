Video: MMA Fighter loses consciousness on his feet after vicious kick-punch combo

Source:@Grabaka_Hitman / Twitter
Dustin Joynson and Cristiano Catala's MMA bout was awarded 'fight of the night' at Hard Knocks 53 after Joynson's vicious knockout ended the fight with a statement.
The fight, which took place yesterday in Calgary, was a co-main event but finished just 27 seconds into the second round of the three-round fight when the Canadian connected a left kick to Catala's head.
The Brazilian fighter's legs instantly turned to spaghetti and after Joynson realised he had stunned his opponent, he went in with a straight right to finish the job.
The referee finally stepped in as Catala began to fall to the canvas.
