 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A MLB game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins was temporarily stopped after a young girl was hit in the face by a 150km/h pitch struck into the stands.

Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holliday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.
Source: MLB.com

This morning's game between the two American League teams was suspended for five minutes after Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier struck a ball which he ripped down the third base line.

But when Frazier realised the ball had gone into the stands and saw he had hit the toddler, he immediately squatted at home plate.

ESPN reports the toddler was at the game with her grandparents when the accident happened which also left Frazier's teammate Matt Holliday, who was standing at second base when the play unfolded, in tears.

Medical staff in Yankee Stadium were quick on the scene to help the girl while players struggled to hide their emotions on the diamond.

"Todd Frazier is really shaken up," one commentator said.

"Everybody on the field is looking into the stands and almost not able to look."

The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital but no update has been given on her condition.

Yankees general manager Joe Girardi said he was told the young girl was hit in the mouth.

The Yankees won the game 11-3.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

00:30
2
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

01:46
3
Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.

'It's all tongue in cheek stuff'- Peter Fury understands 'good mate' David Higgins after fiery press conference

00:57
4
The Kiwi heavyweight didn't even strap on his gloves for his first public outing in Manchester ahead of Sunday's fight.

'There's not much to see!' Cheeky Joseph Parker happy wasting Hughie Fury's time as rival watches public training session

00:13
5
After a strong start in Norway, Bond fell back to the middle of the pack on the Bergen course.

'It was disappointing not to be able to show what I was capable of' - puncture ruins Hamish Bond's road cycling world champs

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 