Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

A MLB game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins was temporarily stopped after a young girl was hit in the face by a 150km/h pitch struck into the stands.

This morning's game between the two American League teams was suspended for five minutes after Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier struck a ball which he ripped down the third base line.

But when Frazier realised the ball had gone into the stands and saw he had hit the toddler, he immediately squatted at home plate.

ESPN reports the toddler was at the game with her grandparents when the accident happened which also left Frazier's teammate Matt Holliday, who was standing at second base when the play unfolded, in tears.

Medical staff in Yankee Stadium were quick on the scene to help the girl while players struggled to hide their emotions on the diamond.

"Todd Frazier is really shaken up," one commentator said.

"Everybody on the field is looking into the stands and almost not able to look."

The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital but no update has been given on her condition.

Yankees general manager Joe Girardi said he was told the young girl was hit in the mouth.