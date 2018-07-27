Video: MLB all-star fractures wrist after getting drilled by 150km/h pitch

Joseph Parker's mum Sala has offered her son a bit of advice, to learn from his fight with Anthony Joshua and to throw more leather in his bout with Dillian Whyte on Sunday (NZ time).

Parker's mum believes her son is in tip-top shape and has learned from his unification fight loss against Joshua in April.

"The fight with Joshua I guess that was the most challenging for him but I always believed and this is what I always tell Joe - 'it's good to fall and when you fall you can always pick yourself up and run again'," said Sala.

"I guess when you fall it gives you more energy and more drive and that's how Joseph is right now."

Sala revealed her son was frustrated that he didn't empty the tank in Cardiff, Wales.

"When he (Parker) looked at the footage of the last fight with Joshua he was like 'I didn't put it all in because I still had energy after the fight'.