Video: Michaela Blyde's forward roll sparks sensational Black Ferns sevens try in thumping of Mexico

The Black Ferns Sevens team have cruised into the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals after they thumped Mexico 57-0 in San Francisco this morning.
New Zealand's skipper Sarah Goss scored a sensational hat-trick with flyers Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman scoring try doubles.
The Black Ferns led the Mexican side 24-0 at the break.
Blyde sparked New Zealand's first try with an exquisite break down the right flank, doing a forward flip before her teammates shifted the ball wide to Woodman who scored the first try of the match.
The Kiwi women will face off against Ireland in their quarter-final match at 12.30pm (NZ time).
Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.
