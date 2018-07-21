 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


Video: Michaela Blyde's forward roll sparks sensational Black Ferns sevens try in thumping of Mexico

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Ferns Sevens team have cruised into the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals after they thumped Mexico 57-0 in San Francisco this morning.

The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's skipper Sarah Goss scored a sensational hat-trick with flyers Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman scoring try doubles.

The Black Ferns led the Mexican side 24-0 at the break.

Blyde sparked New Zealand's first try with an exquisite break down the right flank, doing a forward flip before her teammates shifted the ball wide to Woodman who scored the first try of the match.

The Kiwi women will face off against Ireland in their quarter-final match at 12.30pm (NZ time).

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Kenya edge out gutsy Tonga, Black Ferns through to quarter-final after thrashing Mexico in RWC Sevens

00:15
2
The Bus got the Hurricanes off to the perfect start after reading Damian McKenzie's pass perfectly.

Watch: Rampaging Julian Savea makes perfect read for soaring intercept, races away to score in opening minute

00:15
3
The Chiefs left their comeback against the Hurricanes in tonight's quarter-final a little too late.

As it happened: Chiefs' late surge not enough as tactical Hurricanes hold on for one-point win in windy Wellington


00:26
4
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:56
5
Southby announced she is stepping down after a horror run for the team.

'It was inevitable' - Jenny-May Clarkson's verdict on Janine Southby quitting Silver Ferns

00:49
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Kenya edge out gutsy Tonga, Black Ferns through to quarter-final after thrashing Mexico in RWC Sevens

Keep up to date with our live updates of Day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.