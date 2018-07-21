Video: Michaela Blyde's forward roll sparks sensational Black Ferns sevens try in thumping of Mexico

The Black Ferns Sevens team have cruised into the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals after they thumped Mexico 57-0 in San Francisco this morning.

New Zealand's skipper Sarah Goss scored a sensational hat-trick with flyers Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman scoring try doubles.

The Black Ferns led the Mexican side 24-0 at the break.

Blyde sparked New Zealand's first try with an exquisite break down the right flank, doing a forward flip before her teammates shifted the ball wide to Woodman who scored the first try of the match.

The Kiwi women will face off against Ireland in their quarter-final match at 12.30pm (NZ time).