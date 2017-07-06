Video: Maori warriors and kaikaranga welcome Peter Burling and Team NZ back to Aotearoa with wero, haka and karanga
Source:
Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.
Source: 1 NEWS
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Team NZ CEO has big plans for the future of the America's Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Team NZ boss is celebrating his Bermuda success with thousands of Kiwis in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Make no mistake, the America's Cup is definitely ours once again.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top