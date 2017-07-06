 

Video: Maori warriors and kaikaranga welcome Peter Burling and Team NZ back to Aotearoa with wero, haka and karanga

Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.
Source: 1 NEWS
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Team NZ CEO has big plans for the future of the America's Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Team NZ boss is celebrating his Bermuda success with thousands of Kiwis in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Make no mistake, the America's Cup is definitely ours once again.
Source: 1 NEWS

sport

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup.

1 News special: America's Cup Parade livestream

The weather isn't wiping the smile off anyone's faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand win race nine to win the America's Cup. Helmsman Peter Burling and trimmer Blair Tuke spray Moet Champagne in celebration.

Raw: Live with Team NZ on the America's Cup Parade

The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

Not even bad weather can spoil today's America's Cup celebrations in Auckland.

The weather is looking good! Team NZ's victory parade moments away and there's not a drop of rain in sight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow present live coverage of Team NZ's triumphant homecoming.

The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.



 
