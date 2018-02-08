 

Video: 'I love fighting at home' - Mark Hunt oozing confidence ahead of UFC 221 fight in Perth

After being robbed of fighting on his home turf in Sydney last year, UFC heavyweight fighter Mark Hunt is happy to show his excitement about putting on a show for friends and family at UFC 221 this weekend in Perth.

Hunt said he was happy to be back in the 'big time' after overcoming a medical suspension for reported head issues.
Source: Submission Radio / YouTube

Hunt spoke confidently during his press conference ahead of this Sunday's fight with ninth-ranked American Curtis Blaydes, three months after he was stripped of a main event bout at UFC Fight Night Sydney for "medical concerns".

"This is the big time, baby", Hunt said at the conference.

"This is how it should be, the bright lights, everything. Walking out to a packed arena it's the best thing in the world."

Hunt is one of several fighters with Kiwi connections on the Perth fight card, with the South-Auckland born heavyweight joined by Israel Adesanya and Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau at the event.

