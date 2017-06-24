 

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast

A presenter at the NHL awards has been slammed for making inappropriate comments towards his fellow on-stage guest.

Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Aly Raisman, 23.
Marcel Dionne, 65 was presenting a sportsmanship award alongside 23-year-old Aly Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast.

Instead of speaking about Raisman's many achievements, however, Dionne decided to comment on her appearance.

"Look at those legs," he said, leading to muttering and consternation in the crowd.

Raisman kept her composure, but it may give her more material when she next speaks out about the way young women and their bodies are spoken about, a particular interest of hers. 

