Video: Look out! MLB stars floored in frightening outfield collision

Two Major League Baseball players were in serious pain, after a horrific outfield collision in the Houston Astros' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians today.
In the eighth inning, Cleveland's Yan Gomes hit a single, with Houston's Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez both tried to field.
Unfortunately, neither of the pair communicated with the other, crashing into each other at full speed.
Both players had to be helped from the field, with Altuve appearing fine afterwards, while Hernandez suffered a contusion to his left knee.
