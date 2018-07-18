 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

share

Source:

Facebook/ Alisha Lovrich

The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.
Source: Facebook/ Alisha Lovrich

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

2

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

01:00
3
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

4
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


5
2017 Women's Rugby World Cup Final, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 26/8/2017 England vs New Zealand New Zealand's Fiao'o Faamausili and head coach Glenn Moore celebrate winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Eight newcomers included in Black Ferns squad for Tests against Australia

00:30
The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

"It was intimidating, you know, I was a little scared," the 39-year-old woman of Brisbane said.

Man with rifle leads police on chase for more than an hour in Waikato, cop car rammed

Three men are set to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of charges.

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.