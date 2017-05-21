Video: Kiwi kayaker blitzes field for World Cup gold medal

Kiwi kayaker Caitlin Ryan got New Zealand off to the best possible start at this year's World Cup in Portugal, claiming the gold medal in the K1 500m event.

Making her debut in the event with Lisa Carrington now concentrating on team boats, Ryan blitzed the field with a time of 1 minute 47.484 seconds to win the gold.

Slovenia's Spela Janic came in second, while Olympic medallist Krisztina Fazekas-Zur finished third.

"I've recently just changed my training environment and I just wanted to put together all the components I've been working on - I think it came together nicely," Ryan said afterward.