Video: Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa wins against former Aussie champ in lacklustre and frustrating boxing bout

Fa beat Hunter Sam by unanimous decision in their six round bout in Auckland last night.
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.

Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

USA Coach John Mitchell. Maori All Blacks v USA at Toyota Park in Chicago, USA. Friday 4 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell to join South Africa's Bulls

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.


 
