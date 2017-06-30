Video: Kiwi freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood nails world first No Hander Double Backflip

New Zealander Levi Sherwood has written himself into the history books after landing the world's first ever FMX No Hander Double backflip.

The 26-year old completed the trick at his Palmerston North-based compound, in what is the latest major accomplishment for the FMX rider.

Last weekend Sherwood claimed the FMX competition at Nitro World Games 2017, defending his crown with a Double Backflip Nac.