Video: Kiwi freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood nails world first No Hander Double Backflip

Source:
New Zealander Levi Sherwood has written himself into the history books after landing the world's first ever FMX No Hander Double backflip.
The 26-year old completed the trick at his Palmerston North-based compound, in what is the latest major accomplishment for the FMX rider.
Last weekend Sherwood claimed the FMX competition at Nitro World Games 2017, defending his crown with a Double Backflip Nac.
The big question now is if he will complete the No Handed Double Backflip again at next week's Red Bull X-Fighters in Madrid, Spain.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport