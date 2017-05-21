Video: Kiwi cyclist George Bennett claims historic Tour of California win

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett has become the first New Zealander to claim the general classification win in a UCI World Tour event, winning the Tour of California this morning.

Bennett, 27, finished the final stage with a lead of 35 seconds, as his Lotto NL-Jumbo team dominated the 125km seventh stage.

The win was Bennett's first as a professional cyclist, having made the step up from amateur in 2011.

Bennett finished seventh at the same event in 2016, adding that the win could be a significant milestone in his rising career.

"[The win] is a big stepping stone for me. I've been saying I just want to get my hands up in the air and today I finally did and won a race," Bennett said after the race.

"I hope I take a lot from this, confidence, backing from the team, things like that. I want to build on this, I want to take this back to Europe and keep racing in the same manner back in Europe where you've got [Chris] Froome and [Alejandro] Valverde.