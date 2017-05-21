 

Video: Kiwi cyclist George Bennett claims historic Tour of California win

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett has become the first New Zealander to claim the general classification win in a UCI World Tour event, winning the Tour of California this morning.

Bennett became the first Kiwi to win the event after the 125km final stage.
Source: SKY

Bennett, 27, finished the final stage with a lead of 35 seconds, as his Lotto NL-Jumbo team dominated the 125km seventh stage.

The win was Bennett's first as a professional cyclist, having made the step up from amateur in 2011.

Bennett finished seventh at the same event in 2016, adding that the win could be a significant milestone in his rising career.

"[The win] is a big stepping stone for me. I've been saying I just want to get my hands up in the air and today I finally did and won a race," Bennett said after the race.

"I hope I take a lot from this, confidence, backing from the team, things like that. I want to build on this, I want to take this back to Europe and keep racing in the same manner back in Europe where you've got [Chris] Froome and [Alejandro] Valverde.

"It's a huge step up, but that's the next goal, to start chipping away and working at getting close to those guys."

Bennett roared past Rafal Majka to take the overall lead with one stage to go.
Source: SKY

