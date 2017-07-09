 

Video: Kiwi born fighter Robbie Whittaker claims win in UFC 213

Robert Whittaker won the UFC interim middleweight title Saturday night, surging in the late rounds to earn a unanimous decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 213.

Australian-based Whittaker defeated Cuba's Yoel Romero in Las Vegas.
Source: Twitter/UFC

Whittaker (20-4) recovered from a hyperextended knee in the first round with a strong striking performance, peppering Romero (12-2) with punches and kicks over the final three rounds. The Kiwi-born Australian won his eighth consecutive fight, earning the victory 48-47 on all three judges' scorecards at T-Mobile Arena.

"It's a moment I've always dreamed of," Whittaker said. "My knee was definitely hurt. I injured it in camp, and Romero's kick set it back weeks. I know that Romero will capitalize on any weakness he sees, so I had to play it off. That's just what champions are made of."

The main event of the UFC's traditional July showcase was canceled earlier in the day when bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was hospitalized. She was scratched from her second title defense against Valentina Shevchenko, who criticized the champion's preparation for the bout.

Whittaker took advantage of his bout's promotion to the main event by claiming the belt in front of a pay-per-view audience. He earned the chance to fight for the full 185-pound title held for the past year by Michael Bisping, who is injured.

Bisping stepped into the cage afterward and congratulated Whittaker in his own irascible style.

"The fact that you're standing there with a belt on makes me sick," Bisping said, throwing his own belt on the canvas. "Take that belt. Fight for it."

Bisping watched UFC 213 next to UFC President Dana White, his championship belt in front of him.

