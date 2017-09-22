Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.
Source: Breakfast
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Kiwi heavyweight is preparing to take on Hughie Fury on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.
Source: 1 NEWS
