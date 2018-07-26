 

Video: Joseph Parker snaps photos with fans and signs autographs at open workout

1 NEWS
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker received a warm welcome from locals in London today, during his open workout and media session ahead of his showdown with Dillian Whyte.

It was the total opposite to the reception he got in March during the lead up to his unification bout with WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, where he was greeted with boos and jeers.

The 26-year-old shadow boxed inside the ring before picking up the skipping rope.

Once Parker left the ring he snapped photos with fans and signed autographs before doing interviews with media.

The Kiwi boxer said he is unfazed with the trash talk from his British rival. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Whyte are to fight this Sunday (NZ time) at London's O2 Arena.

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

During an open workout in London, the Kiwi heavyweight was given a warm welcome from the locals. Source: 1 NEWS
