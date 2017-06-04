 

Video: Jimmy Spithill pressures Burling into repeat mistakes as arch-rivals sink Team NZ - again

The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Americas Cup

Team NZ

sport

00:22
1
00:30
2
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

00:30
3
Sekope Kepu held off the Chiefs fullback in this unreal sprint to score for the Waratahs in Hamilton.

Watch: Did Damian McKenzie just blow his All Blacks chance? Waratahs prop holds off Chiefs star in 60m dash to score

00:47
4
The tourists were far from impressive in their 13-7 win in Whangarei.

'We're still recovering from the travel' - Warren Gatland explains Lions' shaky performance against Barbarians

00:29
5
Alun Wyn Jones may have over 100 caps for Wales, but the Lions' lock was no match for Andrew Makalio.

Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

00:22
00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

