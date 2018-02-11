Video: 'It's a little bitter sweet' – Kiwi Olympic snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight on missing medal podium

Carlos Garcia Knight narrowly missed a Winter Olympics medal after crashing while in bronze position on his final run of the snowboard slopestyle final.

The 20-year-old's best score of 78.60 put him in the lead after the first run in PyeongChang today, raising hopes New Zealand could end a 26-year Games medal drought.

But mistakes on his second and third efforts, including a failed landing on a rail feature, saw him drop to fifth place of the 12-man final in breezy conditions.

"Oh it's crazy like it's a little bitter sweet," said Garcia Knight.

"I would love to do another run and get it a bit better and try gun for the podium.

"The wind played a little bit of havoc and I mucked up a little bit, so you have to be really on it to get through all the jumps."

American Redmond Gerard - the youngest competitor in the final - took gold after nailing his final run with a score of 87.17.

The 17-year-old coming from well down in the contest after unsuccessful first two runs to push Garcia Knight out of the medals.

The Kiwi was next down the Bokwang Snow Park course after Gerard, but faltered on the first section to dash his medal hopes and leaving him with his hands on his knees at the end of the run.

"The third run it was honestly the most nervous I have ever been," said Garcia Knight.

"Gutted I couldn't put it down… overall I guess I have to be pretty happy with it."

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won silver and bronze respectively, with Norway's Staale Sandbech fourth.

Garcia Knight competed well after coming into the event on the back of disappointing results in recent World Cup and X-Games events in the US.

He placed second in his qualification heat on Saturday to be the final's sixth seed after completing an impressive backside 1260 tail grab (three-and-a-half spins with a clockwise rotation) for a score of 80.1

But his finals runs weren't as good and he could only back up his first-up effort with scores of 52.98 and 24.35.