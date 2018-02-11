 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: 'It's a little bitter sweet' – Kiwi Olympic snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight on missing medal podium

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Carlos Garcia Knight narrowly missed a Winter Olympics medal after crashing while in bronze position on his final run of the snowboard slopestyle final.

The NZ snowboarder said he was gutted not improve on his first run score of 78.60 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old's best score of 78.60 put him in the lead after the first run in PyeongChang today, raising hopes New Zealand could end a 26-year Games medal drought.

But mistakes on his second and third efforts, including a failed landing on a rail feature, saw him drop to fifth place of the 12-man final in breezy conditions.

"Oh it's crazy like it's a little bitter sweet," said Garcia Knight.

"I would love to do another run and get it a bit better and try gun for the podium.

"The wind played a little bit of havoc and I mucked up a little bit, so you have to be really on it to get through all the jumps."

American Redmond Gerard - the youngest competitor in the final - took gold after nailing his final run with a score of 87.17.

The 17-year-old coming from well down in the contest after unsuccessful first two runs to push Garcia Knight out of the medals.

Knight led with a score of 78.60 after his first run but finished fifth overall at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi was next down the Bokwang Snow Park course after Gerard, but faltered on the first section to dash his medal hopes and leaving him with his hands on his knees at the end of the run.

"The third run it was honestly the most nervous I have ever been," said Garcia Knight.

"Gutted I couldn't put it down… overall I guess I have to be pretty happy with it."

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won silver and bronze respectively, with Norway's Staale Sandbech fourth.

Garcia Knight competed well after coming into the event on the back of disappointing results in recent World Cup and X-Games events in the US.

He placed second in his qualification heat on Saturday to be the final's sixth seed after completing an impressive backside 1260 tail grab (three-and-a-half spins with a clockwise rotation) for a score of 80.1

But his finals runs weren't as good and he could only back up his first-up effort with scores of 52.98 and 24.35.

He will compete in the big air event next week.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

00:39
2
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


3
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

00:15
4
The Breakers lost 100-82 against Melbourne United in Auckland today.

Breakers fail to fire against ruthless Melbourne, United finish top of NBL ladder

00:15
5
Knight led with a score of 78.60 after his first run but finished fifth overall at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Heartbreak for Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight - slips over in final run, misses medal chance at Winter Olympics

00:33
The petition follows a column he wrote for the National Business Review calling for a “Maori Gratitude Day”.

'Totally shameful actions' - Social media overwhelmingly agrees Sir Bob Jones should lose knighthood over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Comments online are massively in support of Renae Maihi's petition.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 