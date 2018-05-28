 

Video: 'It's the coolest thing I've ever done' - Lisa Carrington and Kiwi crew claim K4 500m glory at World Cup regatta in Germany

New Zealand kayaking champion Lisa Carrington claimed another gold at the World Cup regatta in Germany, winning the K4 500m event last night in Duisburg.

Carrington, Rebecca Cole, Caitlin Ryan and Aimee Fisher were pushed right till the end of the race by Poland.
Carrington joined forces with Kiwi kayakers Rebecca Cole who replaced Kayla Imrie in the fourth seat, Caitlin Ryan and Aimee Fisher, who had to dig deep at the very end of the race to edge rivals Poland.

The Kiwi contingent finished the race in 1 minute and 31.652 seconds with the Poland crew finishing in a time of 1 minute and 31.992 seconds.

Rookie paddler Cole said she was thrilled to be among the elite kayakers.

"It was amazing, it was the coolest thing I have ever done," said Cole.

New Zealand finished with three golds at the Germany regatta with Carrington competing in all three events.

She teamed up with Ryan to win the K2 500m event yesterday and paired up with Fisher to win the K2 200m sprint final overnight.

