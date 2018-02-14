 

Video: 'I will be in his corner' - Joseph Parker's younger brother set to fight in undercard unification bout

Joseph Parker's younger brother John has been named to fight in the undercard of his heavyweight unification bout against Anthony Joshua.

John Parker will be looking to get the night started with a bang for the Parker camp in Cardiff, Wales.
John, 23, said he is humbled with the opportunity and is looking forward to being in his brother's corner for the super fight.

"Joseph has always been there for me in boxing and I have always been there for him," said John.

"We've always helped each other and we have always had that love-hate competitive relationship.

"Anything that I can do he says he can do better."

John is a cruiserweight fighter and has three wins under his belt.

"I will be in his corner (Joseph), I'm not expecting him to be in mine - if he is then even better. I know this fight is important and I don't expect anything from him more than the win," said John.

"Mum and dad love it whenever me and Joseph are together because they know that we are bit more tame when we are with each other."

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker stares down his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker stares down his brother John.

John's trainer Bryan Barry the brother of Joseph's trainer Kevin Barry, said it is crucial John comes away with a win.

"It's really important that John sets the tone for the night, it's important that we get the night off to a good start for Joseph," said Barry.

Parker and Joshua are set to face off on April 1 in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.

