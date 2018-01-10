Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

Source:
Liam Malone may be retired from para-sprinting but he's not finished with running.
The "Kiwi Bladerunner" announced his shock retirement yesterday but told 1 NEWS today that doesn't mean he's lost his competitive drive.
"I'm going to keep running because I don't want to get fat," he said.
"The idea of an Ironman interests me, probably not at this age but down the line. Climbing and mountaineering looks fun - there's lots of things that look fun but it's just committing to something."
Malone has left sprinting to take up a corporate job at Soul Machine.
