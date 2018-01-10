 

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

Liam Malone may be retired from para-sprinting but he's not finished with running.

The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.
The "Kiwi Bladerunner" announced his shock retirement yesterday but told 1 NEWS today that doesn't mean he's lost his competitive drive.

"I'm going to keep running because I don't want to get fat," he said.

"The idea of an Ironman interests me, probably not at this age but down the line. Climbing and mountaineering looks fun - there's lots of things that look fun but it's just committing to something."

Malone has left sprinting to take up a corporate job at Soul Machine.

The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.
He's now a household name, but Martin Tasker caught up with the sprint ace long before he was famous.
02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.


 
