Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

Liam Malone may be retired from para-sprinting but he's not finished with running.

The "Kiwi Bladerunner" announced his shock retirement yesterday but told 1 NEWS today that doesn't mean he's lost his competitive drive.

"I'm going to keep running because I don't want to get fat," he said.

"The idea of an Ironman interests me, probably not at this age but down the line. Climbing and mountaineering looks fun - there's lots of things that look fun but it's just committing to something."