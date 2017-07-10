Video: 'I'm dead' - Kiwi champ Joseph Parker pushed to the limit training alongside former heavyweight champ David Haye

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has linked up with former heavyweight champ David Haye in London, as he prepares for his September bout with British fighter Hughie Fury.

Parker has been in the United Kingdom for a week promoting his fight with Fury and is looking for places in London to train.

The 25-year-old spent the day training with Haye and even got some handy training tips from the British heavyweight.

"This trip was a trip to promote the next fight but also to scout where we are going to live, where we are going to train and just in the space of five minutes he (Haye) sort of covered everything down to security," said Parker.

"So we're just thankful that he was sort of pointing us in the right direction and he's going to look after us when we come back."

Haye said he has watched Parker's progress over the years inside the boxing ring.

"I've never felt the need to scream or shout or smack talk about Joseph Parker. I think he's a great fighter," said Haye.

"When he was fighting (Andy) Ruiz, and Carlos Takam and (Alexander) Dimitrenko I always watched with an eager eye.

"I always looked at him as a potential future opponent and obviously he's the heavyweight champion of the world."

The 36-year-old British fighter said he could see himself fighting Parker in the future.

"One day we may step in the ring, I may challenge him for his titles, or I may win a version of the title and we may unify the titles together and if that happens the fight itself, sells itself."