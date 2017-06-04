Video: 'Hold, hold, hold!' Jimmy Spithill threatens to T-Bone Team NZ in frightening game of chicken, as Burling blinks first

Oracle Team USA showed no mercy, as you'd expect today, forcing Peter Burling and Team New Zealand to make uncharacteristic mistakes in their second round America's Cup qualifier race on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

Jimmy Spithill and his crew secured a crucial bonus point which they will carry into the America's Cup match in two weeks as they beat Team New Zealand by 29 seconds.

Team New Zealand were penalised at the start of the race after being overlapped by Oracle, which put the Kiwis on the back foot, forced to give Spithill a two boat-length advantage.

But the single key moment in the race came around gate three after New Zealand's decision to split away from Oracle after the first marker had seen them make up huge ground on Team USA.

A flying NZ were seeking a straight cross in front of Oracle for a slim lead and to keep their superior boat speed.

But Spithill, who had the right-of-way at gate three, bet on Oracle being able to cut in front of Team NZ's line and force them to tack around gate three, killing all NZ's boat speed while the Americans kept theirs and took off.

In fact it looked like a T-bone collision in the making and Spithill could be heard yelling "hold, hold, hold", urging his teammates not to divert and forcing NZ to do so.

It was a master stroke and faced with suddenly a huge deficit, Burling and his team were again penalised two more times in the race for going out of bounds and failing to take the penalty before their next tack down the fifth leg.

USA eventually eased to a 29 second win and a bonus point for the America's Cup match.