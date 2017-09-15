 

Video: 'He's a tank!' – Joseph Parker's shirt size has Winston Reid guessing

All Whites captain Winston Reid was impressed by the sheer size of Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker, as the two caught up in London overnight.

The All Whites' skipper gave the Kiwi heavyweight a custom West Ham United kit.
Source: 1 NEWS

Reid, 29, presented Parker with a customised West Ham United kit, with his name and number one on the back.

When quizzed about how he was able to get the size right, Reid simply responded: "He's a tank!"

"It's a bit tight around the chest," Parker joked.

Parker was then asked about the significance of the number one on the back.

"I don't know where it plays, but number one for us is number one in the world."

For the record Joseph, number one is the goalkeeper.

