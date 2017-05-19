Video: Goodnight! Indonesian MMA fighter delivers lethal spinning-kick knockout

An Indonesian MMA fighter has delivered what has to be one of the most savage knockouts you will ever see with just 15 seconds on the clock.

As Brando Mamana squared up against Adi Paryanto earlier this month, he launched a quick kick with his right foot that was narrowly avoided.

Unluckily for Paryanto, he didn't anticipate the savage left foot of Mamana catching him flush in the head to end the fight.