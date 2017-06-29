 

Video: Golden waterboy? Adorable retriever gives out water to baseball umpires

Source:

1 NEWS

An adored golden retriever commonly spotted at minor league baseball games took time out from his busy schedule to help another crew at the match by delivering water to umpires during a break.

Jake the Diamond Dog has also been known to help out fetching foul balls for the Fort Wayne Tincaps too.
Source: Zach_ABC21 / Twitter

Jake the Diamond Dog made sure no-one went thirsty when the Fort Wayne Tincaps played against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday as he carried a basket of water around the bases to different officials.

He then takes a seat and waits for the umpires to quench their thirst before moving on to the next one.

Jake has also helped the Tincaps out by collecting foul balls for the team and even does the 'batboy' duty from time to time.

His impact seemed to help the home team, who went on to beat the Tin Caps 5-1.

