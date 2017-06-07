Video: 'It was fully our error' - Peter Burling promises quick return from massive Team New Zealand crash

A damp Peter Burling, fresh from the shocking Emirates Team New Zealand nose-dive which left his team's America's Cup hopes hanging by a thread, said the incredible resilience of being a New Zealander would enable a quick return to racing, but he remained tight lipped on the extent of damage the boat received.

He said the team were working hard on returning the boat "back to 100 per cent", after things took a dramatic turn as TNZ headed for the start line in this morning's semi-final race against BAR.

"They'll be digging deep and getting us out there shortly. One thing is, as a group of New Zealanders we're incredibly resilient," he told a news conference in Bermuda.

"Our whole team came together. That's something pretty crucial with the forecast tomorrow being incredibly windy."

Burling spoke about the moment the boat went down.

"It was fully our error. We were just trying to get off to a start clean. We felt we had really good speed. It was just a shame the way it panned out.

"It's a great test for us as a team. We'll bounce back from this."

"We accelerated like normal, [we went] very high on the foil and we were going down very quickly. It was about looking after ourselves and making sure none of the crew were injured."

"It's pretty tough times at the start of the second race to have the boat on the side."

Burling was tight lipped on damage, saying there was a "fair bit" but he did not know of the full extent aside from a damaged bottom flap.

He said he was thankful there were no major injuries aside from "a few bruises and cuts".

Burling spoke of the moment he saw teammates, including Blair Tuke, Josh Junior and Andy Malone, with their heads bobbing in the water and the relief when he saw they were not injured.