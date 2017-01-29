 

Video: Fijian flyer stuns NZ Sevens with incredible pace, scoring impressive double

The Fijians have beaten the All Blacks Sevens team 26-10 in the Cup quarter-final in Wellington today.

Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.
New Zealand had no answer to Fiji's speed on the outside, with their speedster Joeli Lutumailagi dotting down twice in the first half from long range.

The home side trailed at the break 19-5 and tried too hard in the second spell, forcing the pass and handing over the pill to Fiji far too easily.

Tim Mikkelson scored a late consolation try with the Pacific nation booking themselves a place in the Cup semi-final. 

