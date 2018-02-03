 

Video: Father of three of Larry Nassar's victims tries to attack the disgraced sports doctor in court

Associated Press

Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.
sport

00:15
1
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:21
2
The Highlanders thumped the Waratahs 55-29 in their preseason match in Queenstown.

Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

00:40
4
Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

5
Kane Williamson. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps turn to inside Aussie knowledge ahead of T20 tri-series match against hosts

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
