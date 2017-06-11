Video: 'Even if he didn't fall off, we would have got that win' – Peter Burling sticks it to old mate Outteridge after overboard adventure

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has rubbed salt into the wounds of his old rival Nathan Outteridge, after the Artemis skipper ended up overboard to hand the Kiwis today's third race in the America's Cup Challenger Series.

With the two sides battling it out to take a 2-1 lead into tomorrow, Outteridge managed to fall from Artemis' AC50, ending up in Bermuda's Great Sound, meaning Team New Zealand strolled to an emphatic victory.

"It felt like even if he didn't fall off, we were still going to get that gate off him and take that win," Burling said moments after the dramatic race.

Burling and Outteridge having been racing off in the 49er class for years, with the Aussie taking gold at the 2012 London Olympics, then Burling and Blair Tuke winning in Rio.