Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.
Team Parker admit that they are beginning to see the British heavyweight’s weaknesses before a potential unification bout.
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.
The Kiwi heavyweight took time out to watch the epic encounter at Wembley this morning.
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.
