Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight

A boxing trainer is wanted by Washington DC police after an unprovoked attack following his fighter's disqualification from an IBF interim super middleweight fight.

Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.
As American fighter Andre Dirrell won by disqualification against Venezuela's Jose Uzcategui, trainer Leon Lawson took offence after Uzcategui landed a punch on Dirrell after the bell.

Lawson launched an unnecessary flurry of punches towards Uzcategui, catching him completely off guard, connecting with a left hook to the chin.

Dirrell apologised for the actions of his trainer after the fight.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrell said. "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."

