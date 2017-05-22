Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight

A boxing trainer is wanted by Washington DC police after an unprovoked attack following his fighter's disqualification from an IBF interim super middleweight fight.

As American fighter Andre Dirrell won by disqualification against Venezuela's Jose Uzcategui, trainer Leon Lawson took offence after Uzcategui landed a punch on Dirrell after the bell.

Lawson launched an unnecessary flurry of punches towards Uzcategui, catching him completely off guard, connecting with a left hook to the chin.

Dirrell apologised for the actions of his trainer after the fight.