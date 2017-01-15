Video: Counties Manukau young star fools Magpies with dazzling footwork before setting up try

Counties Manukau are through to the semi-finals of the national Sevens competition after thumping Hawke's Bay 22-0 in the Cup quarter final in Rotorua today.

Steelers' youngster Jonathan Taumateine set up a brilliant try for his team, beating several defenders with his footwork before passing the pill to New Zealand Sevens' representative Sione Molia to score late in the first half.

Hawke's Bay had no answer for Counties Manukau's speed and power.