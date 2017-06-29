 

Video: Close-to-retiring Usain Bolt blitzes rivals in 100m race, celebrates with victory dance

Associated Press

Usain Bolt started the European leg of his final season before retirement with a victory in the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meeting today.

The Jamaican superstar crossed the finish line in the Czech Republic with a time of 10.06 seconds.
Source: bEIN SPORTS

At the meet where he has most frequently competed in his career, with nine appearances, Bolt reeled in the rest of the field after a trademark slow start to cross the finish line in 10.06 seconds.

The time fell short of his season best of 10.03, clocked in the world record holder's final race at his native Jamaica on June 11.

Bolt is preparing for the world championships in London in August, the final major competition for the eight-time Olympic champion.

