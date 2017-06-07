 

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

Team New Zealand has secured their third semi-final win over Ben Ainslie Racing in their America's Cup challenger series, sailing in tricky conditions with winds averaging 20 knots on the Great Sound in Bermuda this morning.

Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.
Source: SKY

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling wasn't at all fazed about getting out of the start gate first, giving BAR the advantage at the start line.

Heading around gate four Team New Zealand made a smooth turn and pounced on BAR's mistake, overtaking the Brits down the fifth leg.

But that good work was almost undone as the Team New Zealand cat almost capsized just before the fifth gate after an almost catastrophic tack.

Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.
Source: SKY

Burling and his crew recovered after their boat almost went airborne, going on to win by two minutes and ten seconds. 

In the other semi-final Team Japan secured their second win over Artemis Racing, with the Swedish syndicate taking on major damage in their third semi-final race.




LIVE: Wooow! Team NZ flirts with catastrophe on one leg in scary moment as huge winds rag doll them in thrilling race 3 win

