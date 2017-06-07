Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

Team New Zealand has secured their third semi-final win over Ben Ainslie Racing in their America's Cup challenger series, sailing in tricky conditions with winds averaging 20 knots on the Great Sound in Bermuda this morning.

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling wasn't at all fazed about getting out of the start gate first, giving BAR the advantage at the start line.

Heading around gate four Team New Zealand made a smooth turn and pounced on BAR's mistake, overtaking the Brits down the fifth leg.

But that good work was almost undone as the Team New Zealand cat almost capsized just before the fifth gate after an almost catastrophic tack.

Burling and his crew recovered after their boat almost went airborne, going on to win by two minutes and ten seconds.