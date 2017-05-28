Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has put his hand up for a tactical error that he says cost his team a win against America's Cup rivals Oracle, in the Louis Vuitton challenger series in Bermuda this morning.

Team New Zealand held a healthy lead over their American foes, until Oracle gained the upper hand by passing New Zealand at the fifth gate, holding their lead all the way to the finish line.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the race, Burling was frank in his admission that his error was the turning point.

"I thought we had a really good beat in that first beat upwind," Burling said.

"Obviously we didn't have the best acceleration off the line, but once we got going we felt that we were pretty even down that reach.

"We just missed that right hand turn lay at the top, kind of rushed a tack, and ended up screwing up that one tack.

"It was a bit of a boat handling error."

"It didn't quite go our way this time."

Team New Zealand sit tied for second with Artemis and Japan on one point after the first day of racing, while Oracle and Land Rover BAR are joint leaders, carrying over points from the America's Cup World Series.