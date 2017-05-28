 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has put his hand up for a tactical error that he says cost his team a win against America's Cup rivals Oracle, in the Louis Vuitton challenger series in Bermuda this morning.

The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.
Source: 1 NEWS

Team New Zealand held a healthy lead over their American foes, until Oracle gained the upper hand by passing New Zealand at the fifth gate, holding their lead all the way to the finish line.

Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.
Source: SKY

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the race, Burling was frank in his admission that his error was the turning point.

"I thought we had a really good beat in that first beat upwind," Burling said.

"Obviously we didn't have the best acceleration off the line, but once we got going we felt that we were pretty even down that reach.

"We just missed that right hand turn lay at the top, kind of rushed a tack, and ended up screwing up that one tack.

"It was a bit of a boat handling error."

"It didn't quite go our way this time."

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Team New Zealand sit tied for second with Artemis and Japan on one point after the first day of racing, while Oracle and Land Rover BAR are joint leaders, carrying over points from the America's Cup World Series.

New Zealand will be looking to add to their dominant display from their opening race against France, taking on Japan and Great Britain on day two of racing tomorrow.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:46
2
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle


00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
4
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
5
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:49
Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

The private jet once owned by Elvis Presley, on a runway in New Mexico.

Jet owned by Elvis sells for over $600k after sitting 35 years on a runway

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 35 years.

00:46
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle

Team NZ's helmsman pointed the finger at himself after the six second loss in qualifying this morning.

Driver injured after being hit by car fleeing police in Wellington

The motorist is in a serious condition after being struck last night in Taita.

00:54
A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

Sombre Prince William lays wreath for Manchester bombing victims at football match

A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ