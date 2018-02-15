Video: Blues star Rieko Ioane shows off impeccable wheels, turns Hurricanes midfielder inside out

Source:
The Hurricanes came out on top this afternoon defeating the Blues 26-14 in their final Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Warkworth today.
All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane scored an impressive solo try for the Blues, standing up the last Hurricanes defender with excellent footwork before diving over to score under the posts.
The Blues led at the break 14-12 over the Hurricanes.
The Auckland franchise struggled in the second spell, unable to score against the Hurricanes' staunch defence.
